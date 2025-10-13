Himachal LoP slams Congress over unfulfilled poll promises, counters Priyanka's relief claim

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday slammed the Congress party over its "failure to implement poll promises".

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the BJP engages in election-time politics and has not released disaster relief funds.

Responding to the allegations, Thakur said that Priyanka visited Himachal during the 2022 Assembly polls and made tall promises. However, she remained silent on those promises and instead made political statements during a government function.

In a statement issued here, he refuted the charge that the Centre did not provide funds for disaster relief, stating that the Centre had provided Rs 5,500 crore, but the state government could not even disburse Rs 300 to disaster-affected people.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced a Rs 1,500 crore relief package for the state. He added that the funds from the Centre come under various schemes for disaster-hit people and should be spent for specific purposes.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced ten guarantees during the 2022 Assembly elections, none of which have been fulfilled. He added that when she reappeared on a public platform after three years, she remained silent on these promises.

The unfulfilled promises include providing one lakh jobs to unemployed youth every year, Rs 1,500 per month to women aged between 18 and 59, procuring milk at Rs 100 per litre, and offering 300 units of electricity free of cost, he said. PTI BPL HIG