Himachal LoP Thakur calls four-day Cabinet meeting 'tamasha'

Shimla, Jul 31(PTI) The leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday dubbed the four-day Cabinet meeting as "tamasha", saying the entire agenda could have been completed in one day by extending the meeting.

“Nothing new came out of the meeting except routine decisions,” the former chief minister told PTI Videos.

Referring to the disaster-hit areas in Mandi, Thakur, who represents the Seraj Assembly segment in the district that has been affected the most, said while the main roads have been repaired temporarily, the link roads are still closed.

All issues, especially those related to the disaster-hit areas, would be raised in the Monsoon session of Assembly beginning August 18, Thakur said.

“Roads have been temporarily restored but blockades continue, adding to the worries of the apple growers as the marketing season has commenced,” Thakur said, adding that power and water supply schemes are yet to be restored in many areas in Seraj and the other affected assembly constituencies of the district.

Thakur also said he has written to the public works minister for opening of roads at the earliest, as transportation of apples to the markets is crucial for the locals.

The leader of opposition also accused the state government of not doing enough as “people are opening roads by themselves”.

Thakur also claimed that he arranged 22 heavy machinery by requesting private contractors for the opening of roads.

“Houses of people have been washed away but they didn't receive any money or got just one instalment. Relief must reach every affected person soon,” Thakur said. PTI BPL ARI