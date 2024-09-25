Himachal makes mandatory for street vendors to display ID

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) Shopkeepers in Himachal Pradesh will have to display their identity cards at their shops, according to a government order announced on Wednesday.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh told reporters that the decision was taken considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about rising number of migrants in the state.

"We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee," he said.

The ID cards would be given on the pattern adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which pioneered the idea, sparking a wide-ranging controversy.

Street vendors, especially those selling food items, will also be checked for hygiene and quality by the food supplies department, the minister said.

On Friday, in pursuance of a decision taken by the house on September 10, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a seven-member committee headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for the framing of a policy for 'Street Vendors.' The other members of the Committee are Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Congress MLA Harish Janartha, and BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Singh Satti, and Randhir Sharma, a statement said.

The decision to register outside workers with their real identity came following massive protests weeks ago for the demolition of alleged unauthorised portions of a mosque in Sanjauli.

Demonstrations were held across the state by Hindu outfits, who demanded workers coming from outside to work in Himachal Pradesh be registered.

The protesters also demanded that street vendor licences be given only to locals.

According to them, there has been spurt in the number of street vendors belonging to the Muslim community. PTI BPL VN VN