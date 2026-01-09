Himachal: Man arrested with 102 grams of heroin in Una

Una (HP), Jan 9 (PTI) The special investigation unit of the district police here has arrested a person and seized 102.20 grams of heroin from his car, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Rana, from Bangarh Pukhur in Una, and his car, used for smuggling drugs, has been impounded, police said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) at Bangana police station.

The team, based on a tip-off received, set up a checkpoint near Naloot (Lathiani). During the check, the suspicious car was intercepted, and 102.20 grams of heroin was seized during the search.

Police took Rana into custody on the spot, and he is being interrogated to uncover his network and the source of the heroin.

Investigators are also trying to determine where the accused intended to supply this consignment of drugs.

Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Yadav said a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway, and further action will be taken accordingly.

He said that the campaign against drugs in the district will continue, and no leniency will be shown in such cases.