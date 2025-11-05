Himachal: Man assaults cop who stopped him from smoking in public; arrested

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) One person has been arrested in Shimla for allegedly assaulting a police constable after the latter asked him not to smoke a cigarette in a public place, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Kotkhai Tehsil in Shimla district.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night in the Sanjauli area, when the accused was reportedly smoking a cigarette at a public space.

Upon seeing him, the constable approached him and asked him to stop smoking as it is prohibited at that place. While Sandeep initially obliged and threw away the cigarette, before walking away, he returned later and allegedly assaulted the constable, inflicting injuries on him.

Sandeep subsequently fled from the spot but was later arrested by the police. He was said to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMJ AMJ