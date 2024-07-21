Himachal: Man commits suicide following police raid at his house in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 21 (PTI) A man whose house was raided by the police following a complaint that he possessed an unlicensed rifle allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh, a resident of Telkar village in Nadaun area, the police said.

Singh's wife, Lata Devi, alleged that following a complaint by Babu Ram that her husband possessed a 12-bore rifle without a licence, their house was searched in the presence of local Pradhan Sarita Devi and Ward Panch Prakash Chand on Friday night.

However, no weapon was found, the police said.

After the police left, her husband told her that he was fed up with the Babu Ram’s false complaints to defame him in society and said, "It is better that I die," she said.

After their conversation, Lata went to do her household chores and when she returned to the room, the door was bolted, she claimed. When she managed to unlock the door, she found her husband hanging, police said.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered by the Naudan police under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on Lata Devi’s complaint and further investigations are underway, SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said.

The body was handed to the family members after the postmortem, Thakur said.

Meanwhile, locals unhappy with the way the police dealt with the complaint against Raghubir Singh demanded that those involved in compelling him to end his life should be booked.