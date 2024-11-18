Himachal: Man dies after being stung by hornets in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 18(PTI) A man died after being stung by hornets while working in a field here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Naghyar village of Jhandutta subdivision when Nikka Ram (81) was cutting bushes in a field and was attacked by a swarm of hornets, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghumarwin Chandrapal said.

Ram was initially taken to the primary health centre in Barsar by his family and later referred to Dr. Radhakrishnan government medical college in Hamirpur, where he died during treatment, the DSP said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, he added. PTI COR BPL ARD OZ OZ