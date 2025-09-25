Himachal: Man dies due to injuries sustained in stray dog attack

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 25 (PTI) A 31-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Thursday which he allegedly sustained in a stray dog attack while trying to save his mother in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, officials said.

Sumit Kumar, a resident of Neri village, was bitten by a stray dog 15 days ago and was undergoing treatment at Hamirpur Medical College, they said.

The dog had severely bitten Sumit's head and eyes. On Monday, his family shifted him to Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College here as his health deteriorated, the officials said.

The deceased’s father, Subhash Chand, said that a stray dog suddenly attacked his wife Asha Devi in the courtyard of their home. She was also seriously injured in the attack and is receiving treatment at home, he said.

Neri Gram Panchayat head Vipin Kumar said the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report is received.

Sumit is survived by his parents, his wife, a two-month-old son, and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. PTI COR BPL ANM ANM KVK KVK