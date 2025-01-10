Himachal: Man held with wild animal's meat in Kangra

Dharamshala (HP), Jan 10 (PTI) A team of forest department has caught a person with meat of goral, a wild animal, in Shahpur area of Kangra district, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Kaku Ram of Lahri village, has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, they said, adding it is the first case of poaching in the district this winter season.

Poaching has been banned in Himachal for the past over four decades.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest department team put up a barricade in the area and caught the accused with meat.

Forest Range Officer Sumit Sharma confirmed that a case has been registered against accused Kaku Ram. PTI BPL KVK KVK