Himachal: Man loses fingers in explosion; police probe manufacture of explosives as cause

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 6 (PTI) A man lost four fingers in an explosion that occurred at a shop in Barsar town in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The explosion was sudden and so intense that it took locals by surprise.

Atul (22), a resident, sustained serious injuries to his fingers and hand. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Barsar, from where he was transferred to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Atul was working on the roof of his friend's bike repair shop when the loud explosion took place. An eyewitness said that three people were present at the scene, and police are currently searching for the other two individuals using CCTV footage.

In his statement to the police, Atul noted that the explosion was caused by Diwali firecrackers. However, the police reckon the evidence at the scene suggests a different scenario, and have registered a case, expressing suspicions regarding the incident.

The police are working to identify and locate the two other individuals who were allegedly present at the scene. The team inspected the site and collected evidence, police said.

Confirming the incident, DSP Lalman said that the police were investigating every aspect leading to the blast.

While Atul claims that firecrackers caused the explosion, authorities have launched an investigation to explore the possibility of explosives being manufactured at the location. PTI COR BPL MPL MPL