Himachal: Met issues yellow alert for heavy rain in four districts on Wed and Thu

Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The local Met office on Sunday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, cold day, thunderstorm and lightning in four districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light rain occurred at isolated places since Saturday evening and Manali received 5 mm of rain, Kasol 2 mm, Shimla 1.8 mm, Kufri and Kotkhai 1 mm each.

Hailstorm was witnessed in Jubbarhatti in the suburbs of Shimla town while fog engulfed parts of Bilapsur, the Met said.

Keylong was the coldest at night recording a low of minus 9 degree Celsius while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The state received 52.5 mm rains during the winter season from January 1 to February 23 against normal rainfall of 163 mm, a deficit of 68 per cent.