Himachal: Met predicts wet spell in high hills from Jan 16, cold wave in Chamba

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) The local meteorological centre on Monday predicted a wet spell in the high hills of Himachal Pradesh from January 16 and issued a yellow warning for cold wave at isolated places in Chamba district till Wednesday.

It also issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places in seven out of the 12 districts in the state – Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur – till January 15.

“Light rain and snow are likely at isolated places in the high hills from January 16 to 18 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 15, the Met centre said.

The weather remained dry in the past 24 hours, with a severe cold wave in Berthin (Bilaspur) and Hamirpur and a cold wave in Kangra, Una and Mandi.

Moderate fog was witnessed at Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur, shallow fog was seen at Sundernagar in Mandi, while gusty winds with a speed of 48 kmph lashed Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, the Met centre said.

There were no significant changes in the minimum and maximum temperatures, with Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recording the coldest night temperature at minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI BPL ARI