Himachal: Met warns of heavy showers in 4 districts on Jul 21

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) The weather office in Shimla Thursday issued an 'orange' alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts on July 21.

It also issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rains across the state on July 19, 20 and 22, and cautioned of damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts, besides disruption in traffic and waterlogging in the low-lying areas.

The state has witnessed heavy rains since Wednesday. Dharamshala recorded the highest downpour at 143 mm, followed by Ghamroor with 53 mm, Baijnath with 36 mm, Olinda with 32.2 mm, Palampur with 22.4 mm and Kangra with 19.5 mm, according to the meteorological office.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 27, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 186 crore and 31 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, while Bilaspur was hottest during the day at 37.9 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL IJT