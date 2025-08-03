Himachal: Migrant labourer crushed to death

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 3 (PTI) A migrant labourer was crushed to death in a village here on Sunday while he was unloading marble from a truck, the police said.

The incident occurred at Bohni village when Ramesh Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was unloading huge slabs of marble from the truck when a few slabs fell on him, crushing him under their weight, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Hamirpur, stated.

By the time the other workers on the spot managed to remove the slabs, Kumar had already succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Kumar was brought to the Hamirpur hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

After the post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his family, police added.