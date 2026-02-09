Himachal: Migrant woman's body found in water tank; husband, brothers-in-law absconding

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 9 (PTI) A migrant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and two brothers-in-law, who hid her body in a water tank near their house to dispose of it, police said on Monday.

All three accused have fled the scene, and the police are currently searching for them, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the woman's family was unable to contact her for several days, raising their suspicions of foul play, officials said, adding that the family then came to Bilaspur searching for her and informed the police.

The police broke the lock of the rented house and conducted a search. Becoming suspicious of the water tank in front of the house, they opened the water tank and allegedly found the body inside it.

The accused allegedly put the body in the tank and then poured cement over it to prevent anyone from becoming suspicious and to contain the smell. The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the incident and said that the post-mortem is being conducted at AIIMS Bilaspur.

He further informed that given the seriousness of the incident, the police have immediately formed a special team, which has been dispatched to potential locations to apprehend the accused. PTI BPL MPL MPL