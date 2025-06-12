Himachal minister asks for information on vacant, unutilised govt buildings within 7 days

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani on Thursday directed officials to supply information about unutilised vacant buildings of various government departments within seven days.

He was presiding over the meeting of a cabinet sub-committee here to review and suggest optimum use of the unutilised vacant buildings of various departments.

All deputy commissioners, heads of the departments, boards and committees constituted under the SDMs at the sub-divisional level were asked to send the information within the week.

So far, just 21 departments have provided the information while there are around 50 other departments who have to submit the details as required, a statement issued here said.

Dharmani, the town and country planning and housing minister, also directed the officers to expedite the construction work of commercial complex at Vikas Nagar and Mountain City Jathia Devi in Shimla district.

Presiding over another meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) to review the progress of the ongoing projects, he emphasised on bringing re-development policy for mobilising government land and to modernise existing structures.

He also stressed upon private participation for better urban and residential development in the state to create more investment avenues in the region.

The board gave its approval of the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26 amounting to Rs 125.38 crore. It also approved the standard operating procedure for the purchase of private land and the construction of 35 flats at Dharamshala. PTI BPL SKY SKY