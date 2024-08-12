Himachal minister calls for mesh of electric cables in Shimla to be fixed

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Taking a stern view of mesh of wires on electricity poles in many areas under the Shimla Municipal Corporation, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday instructed electricity board officials to fix it immediately and submit a report on it within a week.

Singh, who reviewed various developmental projects under construction in Shimla city in a meeting with officials of the civic body and the urban development department, said that the mesh of wires is affecting the beauty of the town and posed danger to the lives of the citizens.

The Himachal Pradesh minister sought detailed information about various developmental projects being implemented under the Smart City project in areas under the municipal corporation and instructed the officials to complete pending works within a time frame, a statement issued here said.

The minister asked all councilors to identify suitable places for construction of parking lots in their wards and send proposals to the department.

Singh also instructed that construction of parking lots, bridges and lifts in the town be completed and the damaged retaining wall near the Ridge Shimla be repaired without delay.

Discussions were held for the construction of a club for senior citizens and a playground for children in every ward and he instructed the officials to start the work on it immediately, the statement said.