Himachal minister promises 'strong' steps to protect environment

Shimla: Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday acknowledged that "shortcomings" of successive governments were responsible for the current situation in the hill state and promised "strong steps" for protecting environment.

Rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh this Monsoon, triggering landslides and flash floods, with experts blaming indiscriminate construction as one of the reasons for the massive losses.

“We owe an apology to people for colossal devastation due to rains, floods and landslides and are determined to take bitter and strong steps for the safety and security of the state and future generations,” Singh said in a video message.

“I am tendering an apology to the people not because I or we have done something wrong but feel that there must have been some shortcomings on the part of previous successive governments which led to the loss of human lives and property during the ongoing monsoons,” he said.

He said, “Unless there is remorse and introspection, we can't plan for the future”, and assured that a broad framework would be planned for the construction of new roads and maintenance of existing roads besides adopting new techniques like tunnelling for four-lane projects.

During visits to landslide-ravaged areas, it was observed that the culverts on the roads were choked and there was no cross-drainage, resulting in landslides and flash-floods which swept away orchards and fields, the minister said.

"To save the environment and tourism, some bitter and strong steps would be taken even though these may be unpalatable for some people.

“I had detailed discussions with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he has given a go-ahead signal,” he added.

Apple and tourism are the two main pillars of Himachal Pradesh's economy and both these sectors have been badly hit.

Link roads in the apple growing areas were closed following frequent landslides due to torrential rains which obstructed the apple transportation to the Mandis (fruit markets).

The tourist inflow has reduced to zero to two per cent in the past one and a half months. Normally the occupancy during the Monsoon season varies between 30-40 per cent.