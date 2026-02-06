Himachal minister reviews progress of infrastructure projects; directs expediting pending works

Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday chaired a planning and review meeting with officers of the public works and Jal Shakti departments to assess the progress of development works in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency in Shimla district.

He directed the officials concerned to speed up pending works, ensure strict adherence to timelines, maintain quality standards and improve coordination at the field level so that benefits were delivered without delay, according to an official statement issued here.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed ongoing works related to water supply, irrigation, sewerage, roads and public infrastructure. He was informed that 94 schemes were being executed in the constituency by the Jal Shakti department at an estimated cost of Rs 250.25 crore.

In addition, 20 new schemes costing Rs 152.34 crore are at the final stage for approval.

Thakur said under the New Development Bank (NDB), a lift water supply scheme from Pabber river amounting to Rs 38 crore is being executed, covering 27 panchayats. Nearly 90 per cent of the work has been completed and the remaining works would be completed by March 31.

The minister also reviewed progress of individual schemes and directed officers to remove bottlenecks and expedite pending works. He said under the Asian Development Bank (ADB), nine schemes worth Rs 22.82 crore have been sanctioned for Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency.

Between 2023-24 and 2025-26, PWD works amounting to Rs 553.74 crore have been taken up in the constituency under various heads, the minister noted.

During the same period, sector-wise expenditure under the departments of education, health, animal welfare, ayurveda, technical education, horticulture and police amounted to Rs 40.71 crore, Thakur said.

Public Works Department (PWD) official informed the meeting that 25 buildings of various government departments have been completed and dedicated to the public and 15 others were under construction which would further strengthen the administrative and service-delivery infrastructure in the constituency, the statement said.

It was further informed that under phase four of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), 18 road projects worth Rs 112 crore have been sanctioned recently, it added.