Himachal minister urges Nitin Gadkari for construction of alternate road from Ghatasni to Kullu

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday and requested the construction of an alternate road from Ghatasni to Kullu, with a tunnel at Bhubujot.

The Ghatsani-Shilha-Budhani-Bhubujot-Kullu road is expected to reduce the distance between Ghatasni and Kullu by 40 km, the state Public Works Minister said.

He said that this road would not only be crucial for strategic reasons but would significantly benefit tourists visiting Kullu district, a statement issued here said.

Singh also requested approval for the construction of a Rs 125.57 crore double-lane bridge over the Beas River between Basantipattan and Kheri, which would connect Himachal's Kangra and Hamirpur districts, under the Bharat Setu Yojna, it said.

In addition, he urged the construction of a Rs 19.09 crore, 110-meter single-lane steel truss motorable bridge over the Beas River at Pandoh on the Pandoh-Shiva road in Mandi district.

According to the statement, Singh thanked the union minister for sanctioning Rs 350 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and said it would significantly improve road connectivity and boost the state's economic growth.

He also thanked Gadkari for supporting the exemption of ropeway projects from forest clearances by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The union minister assured Singh of all possible support for the state’s infrastructure development, the statement added. PTI BPL ARD ARD