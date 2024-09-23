Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh advocates transparency in waqf board's functioning

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) There should be transparency in the functioning of the waqf board as every organisation, including religious bodies, must reform with time, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Monday.

Protests have rocked the state capital Shimla and Shillai in Nahan district after local residents took to the streets against the alleged illegal construction of mosques across Himachal Pradesh and the influx of outsiders belonging to a particular community.

Talking to media persons here before attending the general house meeting of the Congress party, the Public Works Minister said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order.

"We have to bring transparency in every organisation and there should be transparency in the waqf board... The financial transactions, land bank, and land allotments of the board should be made public," he said.

"It is the responsibility of the government to maintain internal security and peace in the state but questions are being raised by people on the allocation of land.

"The kind of situation that is prevailing, I am of the view that over a period of time, there should be changes and reforms in every organisation, trust, and religious bodies", he said.

The minister was referring to the protests in the state against the alleged unauthorised construction of mosques and the demand for verification and identification of migrants.

"I still remember that when my father Virbhadra Singh was the chief minister in 1984, the Bhima Kali Trust temple which was our private property was brought under the government administration to ensure transparency and auditing," he said. PTI BPL RHL