Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh likely to contest from Mandi seat: Deputy CM

Una (HP), April 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday.

The BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from the seat.

Singh, a two-time MLA from Shimla Rural constituency, is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief and Pratibha Singh, who is also the sitting MP from the Mandi seat. He is also the former state youth Congress president.

Talking to media persons here, Agnihotri said Vikramaditya Singh could be the potential candidate from Mandi, Kasauli sitting MLA Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla and Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

He said the BJP tried to topple the government but the Congress government is strong and failed the nefarious designs of the BJP. The government is stable and will complete its full term, Agnohotri said.

Talking to media persons on Monday, Pratibha Singh had said discussion was also held on the name of Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat during the meeting of coordination committee held in New Delhi.

The senior Congress leaders suggested his name and were of the opinion that he is young and energetic, is a good orator, has influence over the youth and would be a good competitor for Kangana as both are young.

However the final decision will be taken by the Congress central leadership, she had said.