Himachal ministers demand LoP to make BJP's position on Revenue Deficit Grant issue public

Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh ministers Rohit Thakur and Chander Kumar on Wednesday targeted state leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur for not speaking up to demand the restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the hill state.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Education Minister Rohit Thakur, issued a joint statement here saying that Thakur has clearly state his position on the matter and not "mislead" people.

The 16th finance commission report has recommended the discontinuation of the RDG to 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh. The state assembly on February 18 passed a government resolution against it amid widespread uproar by the opposition BJP.

"No BJP leader has so far spoken a single word in support of restoring the RDG to Himachal Pradesh. However, the Congress party will not compromise on the rights of Himachal Pradesh and will strongly raise its voice for the state's rights at every platform," they said.

The ministers said that under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, RDG is the right of the states and discontinuation of RDG from the central government would cause Himachal Pradesh an annual loss of approximately Rs. 10,000 crore.

The Congress ministers said that the RDG is a grant and a constitutional right of the people of Himachal Pradesh and during the assembly session, the BJP's stand on the issue was made clear.

"The people now understand that BJP is playing politics even on matters concerning the state's interests, and the opposition has no real concern for the rights of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Therefore, people will not fall for their tactics," the statement said.