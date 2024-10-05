Himachal ministers deny Nadda's allegation, blame BJP leaders for obstructing Central aid

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh ministers on Saturday blamed BJP leaders for obstructing Central aid to the state, refuting Union minister J P Nadda's claims that the Congress-led government cannot run even for a day without the Union government's help. Cabinet ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan and Vikramaditya Singh, in a statement issued here, said the actions of BJP leaders reflected an "anti-state" agenda aimed at hindering the progress of Himachal Pradesh.

They asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the Centre would release the state's pending funds.

"The present government restored the Old Pension Scheme, benefitting 1.36 lakh employees and the conspiracy hatched by the BJP to topple the government and 'operation lotus' fell flat," the ministers said in the joint statement.

The statement comes in response to Nadda on Friday saying, "Congress cannot run a government in Himachal Pradesh even for one day without the help of the Centre but the state government has no account of where the money is being spent." Addressing a programme organised at Bilaspur by the Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP, the party's national president said every month the Centre gives Rs 500 crore as revenue deficit grant and Rs 800 crore for other grants which is used for payment of salaries and pension. Asking Nadda to speak on the basis of facts rather than creating sensation, the ministers said Rs 10,000 crore on account of employees' share under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) has not been refunded even after the state government implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

They also condemned the Centre for capping the borrowing limit and not releasing grant of Rs 1,780 crore for implementing the OPS.

The previous BJP government distributed freebies amounting Rs 5,000 crore in the last six months of its tenure, which overburdened the state treasury, the statement said.

On top of it, the Congress government faced the challenge of the worst-ever disaster last monsoon and released a relief and rehabilitation of Rs 4,500 crore from state's resources, the ministers said, adding that the Centre is yet to release the relief amount for the Post-disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) claims submitted by the state.

Assailing the attempts of the BJP to spread disinformation about Himachal Pradesh's economic condition, the ministers said eligible beneficiaries were receiving monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, and asserted that the state was progressing towards self-reliance through systematic reforms.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania said that in a federal structure, it was the responsibility of the Union Government to release plan and non-plan budget and reminded Nadda that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured around 62 per cent votes in Himachal Pradesh, which increased its responsibility towards the state's welfare. PTI BPL RPA