Himachal: MLA raises plight of minor rape survivor, CM assures strict action

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday informed that an FIR has been filed in the case of the sexual assault of an orphan girl hailing from the Pangi area of Himachal's Chamba district.

Responding to the issue raised by Bharmour constituency MLA Janak Raj, the chief minister assured that strict action would be taken in the matter.

A minor orphan girl was allegedly sexually assaulted, following which she got pregnant and gave birth to a baby, after which she was sent to Jammu, where she was married off, Raj said.

He further alleged that the concerned officials did not take the required action in the matter. "I urge the chief minister to take strict action against the officials who tried to cover up the matter instead of taking appropriate action," he said.

Additionally, Barsar BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal raised concerns regarding the death of a youth from Hamirpur at an engineering college in West Bengal. While the West Bengal police have registered the case as a drowning, the victim's family believes it was a murder, he said.

The chief minister noted that the government would look into the matter, and a letter would be sent to the West Bengal DGP.

During the zero hour, Congress MLA from Indora Malender Rajan expressed that India should not compete against Pakistan in the Asia Cup due to the strained relations between the two countries.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28, with India set to face Pakistan on September 14.

He suggested a proposal be sent to the Centre and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through the Assembly Secretariat to withdraw permission given to the team to play against Pakistan.