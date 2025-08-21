Himachal: Molten iron falls on workers, 1 dead, another injured

Nahan (HP), Aug 21 (PTI) Molten iron fell on some workers at a factory in Kalamb Industrial area of Himachal's Sirmaur district, killing one and critically injuring another on Thursday, police said.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police NS Negi said the incident occurred at around 10 am. SHO of Kala Amb police station rushed to the factory along with a team and took account of the situation.

According to the police, the molten iron prepared for making iron rods fell on the two workers. One of them died on the spot while another, Om Prakash (50), was critically injured and was rushed to Gupta nursing home in Haryana’s Narayangarh.

The deceased was identified as Ram Vilas Sahni (53), a native of Bihar, they said.

The body has been sent to Dr YS Parmar Medical College and Hospital, Nahan for post-mortem and his family has been informed about the accident.

A case under BNS sections 106 (death by negligence), 125 (endangering life) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and further investigation is underway, the police added.

On the condition of anonymity, a factory worker told PTI that after the accident, angry workers accused the factory management of negligence and raised slogans against them outside the facility’s gate.

The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the factory Pawan Saini said it was a tragic accident and assured that no stone will be left unturned in the treatment of the injured person.

He said that after every shift in the factory, the maintenance engineer keeps checking the machinery regularly and all the machinery was checked by the maintenance engineer in the morning also. PTI COR BPL NB