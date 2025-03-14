Himachal: Month long Chaitra fair of Baba Balak Nath temple starts at Deotsidh

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 14 (PTI) A month-long Chaitra fair commenced at the historic shrine of Baba Balak Nath in Deotsidh town in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Friday, officials said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh, who is also the temple commissioner, unfurled the red flag of the temple in the presence of the temple's Mahant, Rajinder Giri, and thousands of others.

He also took part in the puja and havan, offering roates and sweets before the statue of Baba Balak Nath at his cave and sought his blessings.

Baba Balak Nath is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva, and is widely respected and worshipped by the people of Northern India.

Hundreds of people from these areas living abroad also visit the temple during the melas and offer their respects to Babaji.

Nearly seventy-five to eighty lakh people from India and abroad visit the temple every year. However, the main rush takes place during the Chaitra month that started today, and the temple will remain open round the clock, except during Aarti hours.

Descendants of Pandit Banarasi Das, the first priest of Baba Balak Nath temple, also performed the flag-hoisting ceremony as per old rituals. Das also used to serve at the Akhand Dhuni Temple.

The temple complex has been divided into five sectors, and 150 temporary employees, along with 185 home guard jawans, have been deployed for security.

Additionally, a team of the State Disaster Response Force will be deployed with drones to keep an eye on the crowd of devotees from a distance, the official said. PTI COR BPL ARD