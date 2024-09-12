Himachal mosque issue: Muslim panel urges municipal corporation to seal illegal portion, offers to demolish it

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions over the Sanjauli mosque issue in Shimla, a Muslim welfare committee on Thursday urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

The panel comprised the Imam of the mosque and members of the Waqf board and the mosque management committee.

A delegation of the committee made the request in a representation to Shimla Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Attri and said Muslims living in the locality are permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh and it was taking the step to preserve harmony and brotherhood.

"We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli," member of the welfare committee Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said.

According to the Imam of the Sanjauli mosque, "There is no pressure on us, we have been living here for decades and this decision has been taken as a Himachali. We want to stay in peace and brotherhood should prevail." Confirming the receipt of the representation, Attri said, "The delegation of Muslim Welfare Committee requested sealing of the unauthorised portion of the mosque till the case is decided." "They said they would themselves demolish the structure if the decision of the case is against them," he added.

Members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Committee, which had given the protest call against the unauthorised construction in the mosque, welcomed the move.

"We welcome the move of the Muslim community and would be the first to hug them for taking this initiative in the larger interest," member of the samiti Vijay Sharma said.

Hindu organisations demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state had given the call for the Sanjauli bandh on Wednesday.

At least 10 persons including six police personnel and four protestors were injured after the police resorted to baton charge and used water cannot after the agitators broke the barricades and reached in the vicinity of the mosque.

The case of unauthorised or illegal construction of some floors in the mosque is being heard by the court of the municipal corporation and the next hearing was fixed on October 5. PTI BPL ZMN