Himachal: Mother, son injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 15 (PTI) A woman and her son suffered burn injuries when a LPG cylinder exploded at their home, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the blast that took place in the Bassi area was so powerful that it blew out the kitchen doors and shattered the window panes.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was cooking. The cooking gas ran out and a new cylinder was placed which leaked and exploded.

Sunita and her son, Indrajit Dogra, who were in the kitchen at the time of the explosion, suffered burn injuries. Hearing the explosion, people gathered and immediately came to the rescue.

Hamirpur SP Balbir Singh Thakur said that the police team inspected the scene and recorded the statements of the victims.

Preliminary investigation revealed no signs of criminal negligence, and the police are completing the necessary legal formalities, he added. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG