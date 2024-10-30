Himachal: Motor boat capsizes in Gobind Sagar Lake, 3 rescued

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 30 (PTI) Three people who fell into the Gobind Sagar Lake here after a motor boat capsized have been rescued, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, a few hours after the water sports activities were launched in the Bilaspur lake by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A motor boat with three people on board capsized, the official said, adding that they were safely taken out of the water The three were wearing life jackets. If they had not worn the jackets, a major accident could have happened, he said. PTI COR BPL NB NB