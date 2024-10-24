Himachal must get 'green bonus' for conserving forest cover: CM Sukhu to NITI Aayog

New Delhi/Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday urged the NITI Aayog to consider "a different deal for hill states" because their needs were different compared to others.

Speaking at a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery, member VK Paul and a panel of experts in Delhi, he said, "Himachal Pradesh acts as the lungs for northern India and must get a 'green bonus' for protecting its forest cover and natural resources." According to forest department data, forests cover 68.16 per cent (37,033 square kilometres) of Himachal Pradesh's geographical area.

Sukhu requested the NITI Aayog to study Himachal Pradesh's "peculiar needs" and plead its case with funding agencies and the Finance Commission, according to a statement.

He also stressed the need for a rightful share of royalty in hydropower projects being executed by central public sector undertakings.

The chief minister elaborated the vision of a "green Himachal" and also emphasised the need for better air and rail connectivity for the state.

He discussed challenges the state faces in terms of natural calamities and rising cancer cases and sought a detailed study on the causes.

Berry said a panel of experts would study the case presented by the state. PTI BPL SZM