Himachal: Mutilated body of missing girl found in Mandi

Mandi (HP) Jan 7 ( PTI) A mutilated body of a girl, who had gone missing on December 29 last year, was recovered from the Nihri area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, she was a student of the Government Secondary School, Nihari, in the Sundernagar subdivision.

She left her house without informing anyone on December 29, following which her father lodged a missing persons complaint, suspecting that his daughter had been kidnapped.

On Tuesday evening, a police team found the mutilated body, with her left leg and arm missing, with the help of a drone. The body was spotted about 1.5 km away from a road under a cliff.

The police team also inspected the spot with the help of a forensic team. Further investigations are underway.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Wednesday, police said. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ OZ