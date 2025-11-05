Himachal: Nadaun to get Rs 25-crore Integrated Aqua Park

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) In a move aimed at strengthening the rural economy, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to establish an Integrated Aqua Park at Nadaun in Hamirpur district with an investment of Rs 25 crore. Officials said on Wednesday that land for the project has been identified and a detailed project report (DPR) prepared by ICAR-CIFA (Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture), Bhubaneswar.

Nadaun is the home constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"Strengthening the rural economy remains a key priority for the state government, and the fisheries sector can play a pivotal role in enhancing farmers' income," Sukhu said.

The fisheries department has been directed to adopt and promote modern aquaculture practices among farmers to ensure they receive remunerative returns for their hard work, he added.

The upcoming Aqua Park will serve as a hub for employment generation and livelihood creation, transforming the fisheries sector into a profitable and sustainable enterprise, an official statement said.

"It will act as a centre for the dissemination of modern freshwater aquaculture technologies to the grassroots level, empowering youth and farmers through diverse aquaculture and allied ventures such as fish seed production, fish feed formulation, value addition, and marketing," it added.

By ensuring the availability of high-quality fish feed, the Aqua Park will help increase fish production and profitability for local farmers.

It will also feature demonstration units for fish feed formulation and advanced aquaculture practices, providing practical training to unemployed youth and promoting self-employment in the sector, the statement said.

As per the proposal, the park will focus on producing superior-quality seed of Indian major carps (Rohu-Jayanti Rohu, Catla-Amrit Catla, and Mrigal), exotic carps (Hungarian and Amur strains), minor carps (Kulwans), catfishes (Pangasius, Murrels), and ornamental fishes (Gold Fish, Koi Carp, Guppy, Molly), the officials said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Aqua Park will include modern hatchery facilities for carps and catfishes, nursery and rearing units, broodstock raising facilities, high-end aquaculture systems such as Biofloc and Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS).

The park will also have a feed mill, ornamental fish rearing units, a public aquarium, an aqua shop with marketing and incubation facilities, the statement said.

Besides, it will have an administrative-cum-laboratory and training complex, a quarantine and wet laboratory, and an effluent treatment plant, among other amenities, it added.