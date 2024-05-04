Himachal: NCC cadets to be deployed on poll duties on June 1

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) In a unique initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will deploy National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on poll duties on June 1 for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg said on Saturday.

Chairing a state-level meeting with the officers from the police and National Cadet Corps (NCC) here, he said that this step will go a long way in educating and inspiring the youth while engaging them in the biggest festival of democracy.

It will instil ideas of selfless service and develop a democratic spirit in the young cadets, he said in a statement.

Three cadets, per polling booth will be deployed based on availability and deployment will be voluntarily in such a manner that their station remains within their respective beat or district, Garg said.

The NCC cadets will be in uniform and without arms. They will assist the police personnel or Home Guard in non-security related duties like traffic arrangement, queue management, assistance to old voters and voters with disability and medical emergencies, the CEO elaborated.

He said that cadets will be given remuneration on the analogy of other polling personnel deployed on election duty while food refreshments of Rs 150 per day or packed lunches will be given to them. The District Election Officers will arrange for their transport. They will also be entitled to ex-gratia in case of any unforeseen event.

Group Commander NCC, Col. AS Bains was requested to provide district or unit-wise detail of the available cadets of senior division (above 18 years of age) so that they can be suitably deployed after obtaining their willingness and parental consent.

The cadets to be deployed will also be properly briefed and trained about their duties, the statement added. PTI BPL HIG HIG