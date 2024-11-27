Himachal: Newly-formed Hamirpur Municipal Corporation to cover 114 villages

HP-HAMIRPUR-MC-VILLAGES Hamirpur (HP), Nov 27 (PTI) The newly-formed municipal corporation in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur will encompass 114 villages in the district, officials announced on Wednesday.

The state Urban Development Department has issued an official notification regarding the upgradation of the Hamirpur Municipal Council to a municipal corporation, according to Ajmer Singh, the Executive Officer of Hamirpur Nagar Parishad (Municipal Council).

The notification states that the villages included in the municipal corporation's jurisdiction can submit their objections and suggestions to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) within two weeks.

On Saturday, the state cabinet had approved the upgradation of three municipal councils -- Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi -- to municipal corporations, as well as the elevation of two nagar panchayats to Municipal Councils, an official statement said.

So far, the gram panchayats of Daruhi and Dagnehdi have submitted memorandums to the DC, raising objections to their inclusion in the Hamirpur Municipal Corporation. Residents of these areas expressed concerns that the new administrative structure would cause significant problems and adversely affect their finances.

Currently, there are 11 wards in the Hamirpur Municipal Council, and with the upgradation to a municipal corporation, the number of wards may go up to 24.