Himachal: NIT student dies after falling from top of house in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), May 22 (PTI) A final-year student of National Institute of technology (NIT), Hamirpur died after falling from the top of his rented house, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Panyala village of the district in the early hours of Wednesday around 3 am when he was going to take a nap with his friends but lost imbalance as the railing was small, they said.

Hamirpur SP Padam Chand said that as per initial investigation, it seems the deceased fell from the top of the house. The matter is being investigated thoroughly, he said.

Kamal Kumar (22), who hailed from Rajasthan's Sitsar village, was a final-year student of MSc Mathematics and Computer Science at NIT-Hamirpur.

According to police, the student died after falling from the second floor of the building while climbing the staircase. He lost balance as the railings were small, they said.

He was immediately taken to the local medical college for treatment where he was declared brought dead.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed. Post-mortem of the dead body is being conducted. Police have registered a case and investigations are underway, they said.