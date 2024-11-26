Himachal: No fare for transportation of milk, vegetables in HRTC buses

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to waive off fares for the transportation of milk and vegetables in its buses, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday. Agnihotri also directed the officials to remove gutka and liquor advertisements from the HRTC buses.

The deputy CM was speaking to reporters after chairing the 158th meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC and the 70th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bus Stand Management and Development Authority in Shimla.

The HRTC has decided to charge fare for luggage if no one is travelling along with it but transportation of milk and vegetables would be exempted, Agnihotri said.

Directing to remove advertisements of gutka and liquor from HRTC buses, he said, "This contract was given before we came to power, but now we do not wish to be a part of anything which is not in public interest." The deputy CM also said that 148 bus routes in the state have been given to the private players.

He said 1,000 vehicles would be replaced by the end of this year and added that the process to purchase 327 new electric buses for the HRTC fleet is in the final stage while 100 mini buses/tempo travellers would also be introduced.

The recruitment process for 177 posts of junior office assistant (IT) and 12 posts of computer operator, which had been delayed since 2022 due to the paper leak, would be resumed, he said. PTI BPL KVK KVK