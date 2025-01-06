Himachal now has 34,000 new voters after revision of electoral rolls

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) The number of registered voters in the electoral rolls increased by 34,234 in Himachal Pradesh after a revision of the voter list, officials said on Monday.

The state now has 56,62,423 voters after the electoral rolls were updated -- 28,59,079 males and 28,03,305 females and 39 persons from the third gender, they said. There are 35 NRI voters in all.

Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta said the number of voters was 56,28,129 before revision on October 29, 2024 which increased to 56,62,423 as per the revised electoral rolls published on January 6, 2025.

The revision of electoral rolls of all 68 assembly constituencies has been completed and 68,494 new voters were registered while the names of 34,260 voters were deleted due to death or change of place.

The number of new registered voters in the 18-19 age group was 33,609, a statement issued here said.

A special enrollment drive was launched in 407 government and private educational institutions from November 26, 2024, the CEO added.

With 1,05,882 voters, Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra district has the the highest number of voters while the tribal Lahaul and Spiti constituency has the lowest number of 25,589 voters. PTI BPL SKY SKY