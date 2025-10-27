Himachal: NSUI files police complaint against BJP MLA for 'cartoon' remark on CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 27(PTI) The Hamirpur unit of the National Students’ Union of India on Monday lodged a police complaint against BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma for his ‘cartoon’ remark on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sharma, the BJP legislator from Dharamsala, recently took to Facebook to share a photograph of the chief minister holding a sketch of his portrait, accompanied by the caption “Pradesh ka itihas mein pehli bar, cartoon ka sketch” (First time in the history of the state, a sketch of a cartoon).

NSUI state president Tony Thakur said the MLA's comments not only violated the dignity of the chief minister's post, but also created an atmosphere of disrespect for the government and constitutional positions among the general public.

The student wing of the Congress filed the complaint against Sharma at the Hamirpur Sadar police station, seeking an FIR against the MLA under appropriate sections, so that such “insulting comments” are not repeated in the future.

Sharma was among the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha elections last February.

He later joined the BJP and was re-elected from the Dharamshala Assembly seat. Earlier, reacting to the post, Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to the chief minister, called it unfortunate and questioned the “desperation” of the “troubled” legislator.

However, Sharma said, “I did not mention the chief minister’s name in my post. If Chauhan or anyone else thinks it is the chief minister, it is their interpretation.” PTI COR BPL ARI