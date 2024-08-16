Himachal: Nurpur Police seizes 300 bottles of illicit liquor, 2 detained

Dharamsala (HP) Aug 16 The Nurpur Police on Friday seized 300 bottles of country-made liquor and took two people involved in the smuggling of liquor in custody, police said.

During a routine check at Muqaam Dehri Chowk, the police intercepted a vehicle carrying a large consignment of illicit liquor, they said.

The vehicle, a Tata Tiago, was transporting 300 bottles (equivalent to 2,25,000 ml) of country liquor concealed within 25 boxes was intercepted and the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Mukesh Kumar alias Billa and Des Raj, both residents of Chhatar Tehsil, Fatehpur, District Kangra, were taken into custody, Superintendent of Police, Nurpur, Ashok Ratan said.

The accused have been booked under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act for producing, possessing, selling and transporting liquor without a license or permit, and further legal proceedings are underway, Ratan said.

This operation is part of an ongoing campaign by the Nurpur Police to combat the illegal drug trade in the region, Ratan added. PTI COR BPL HIG