Himachal official gets national honour for contribution to scouting

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Himachal Pradesh Amarjeet Kumar Sharma has bagged the 'Silver Elephant Award', the country's highest honour in scouting, for his outstanding services to the scouting movement in the state.

The award was presented by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, at a special ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow on Wednesday.

The award is given to leaders in scouting for their exemplary service in the sector, a statement issued here said.

Sharma, who is also the and Director, Higher Education in Himachal, has served as state's chief commissioner since 2018.

Under his leadership, scouting activities in Himachal Pradesh have expanded significantly, the statement said.

His work has been recognised nationally for inspiring students, volunteers, and instructors, modernising camps, enhancing training programs, and focusing on character building among youth, it said.

Sharma joins the ranks of a select few from Himachal Pradesh who have received the award, which includes former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.