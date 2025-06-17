Himachal: One dead, 18 injured as bus falls into gorge in Mandi

Mandi/Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) One person was killed, while 18 others sustained injuries when a private bus fell into a gorge near Patrighat village in Mandi district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus was on its way from Jahu to Mandi when the driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a rough patch of a road, and it fell 200 feet down into a gorge, according to the preliminary reports.

Rajvir, a resident of Mandi, died on the spot, while the seriously injured people were referred to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk, and the rest were treated at the community health centre in Rewalsar town, officials said.

Locals and officials initiated the rescue operations to extract people from beneath the wreckage of the bus, but the rains obstructed the work.

