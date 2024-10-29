Himachal: One killed, another injured in car-truck collision in Una

Una (HP), Oct 29 (PTI) A man died and another was severely injured when their car collided with a truck here on Tuesday morning, police said.

They said the tragedy occurred near Baduhi when they were returning from a wedding ceremony in Kangra district's Nurpur.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely wrecked.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Chauhan, son of Rajinder Chauhan and resident of Shimla's Kotkhai.

The injured person, Agved Pandey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to Regional Hospital Una and later referred to PGI Chandigarh.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the police said. PTI COR BPL ARD IJT