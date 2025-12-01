Himachal: One killed, four injured as car goes off road in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) An 88-year-old woman was killed here, while four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged on to another, police said on Monday.

According to police, the elderly woman died on the spot while the injured are undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

The accident was noticed by locals who informed the police, who reached the spot and rescued the injured persons, and also recovered the dead body.

Police officials confirmed the accident, saying a case has been registered in this regard.