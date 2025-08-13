Himachal: One-stop centre to aid female victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 13 (PTI) A centre has been established in Himachal's Hamirpur district to holistically assist women suffering from atrocities, officials said on Wednesday.

The centre provides immediate help, relief, and shelter, including medical, legal, and psychological support, under one roof, to women who are victims of violence, Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh said.

These centres are designed to offer comprehensive assistance to women facing violence in private and public spaces, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking, he added. Singh, who reviewed the progress of the women and child development schemes in the district on Tuesday, said that a women's helpline has also been made available on toll-free number 181.

Highlighting that, along with the women and child development department, the health and education departments also have a very important role in these schemes, Singh asserted that they need to work in tandem for better execution.

The deputy commissioner further informed that through a total of 1351 Anganwadi centres in the district, infants up to 6 years, pregnant and lactating women are being benefited under the special nutrition program.

All 12381 children in the district up to 3 years of age, 2374 pregnant women, and 1760 lactating women are being given nutrition. Apart from these, 2727 children from 3 to 6 years are also being covered in the nutrition program, which is also being monitored through nutrition trackers, he noted.

Singh called for special focus on the 133 children of the district suffering from severe malnutrition and 684 children suffering from partial malnutrition.

A budget of Rs 15 lakh has been given this year for various activities under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.