Himachal: Panchayat secretary arrested for attacking SDM

Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) The panchayat secretary of a village in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has been arrested for allegedly attacking the sub-divisional-magistrate (SDM) in his office, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Narayan Singh is the panchayat secretary of Jakha gram panchayat in Dodra-Kwar sub-division.

A case of assault on a public servant during discharge of duty section 132, voluntarily causing grievous hurt section 121 (2), intentional insult section 352 and criminal intimidation section 351 (2) of BNS have been registered against the accused who has been arrested, the police said.

The accused entered the office of the Dodra-Kwar SDM when an official meeting was in progress and started abusing and threatening him. The accused ran to attack him, said Suchcha Singh (42), working as a government clerk in Dodra-Kwar, in his complaint to the police.

When the people present at the spot intervened and called the police, Narayan Singh attacked them too. Suchcha Singh and head constable Gulab were injured in the incident, the complaint said. PTI BPL KSS KSS