Himachal: Parts of Lahaul and Spiti, higher reaches of Kullu see mild snowfall; tourists ecstatic

Shimla, Dec 31(PTI) Koksar, Zanskar, Sumdho and few other isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti, and the higher areas of Kullu district, including Rohtang pass, experienced a mild spell of snowfall on Wednesday, with tourists and residents fervently sharing its videos over social media.

While a thin carpet of snow settled in these areas, the tourists' enthusiasm knew no bounds as they revelled in the snowy landscape, with little care of the severe cold conditions that prevailed through the day.

A large number of tourists have made a beeline for Himachal Pradesh to usher in the New Year at the picturesque hill resorts.

With tourists thronging the popular destinations, including Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Shimla, Kauali, and Chail, stakeholders in the tourism sector and allied industries are pinning their hopes on the Met department forecast of light snow and rainfall over the next two days (January 1 and 2) at the higher areas in the state, expecting the fresh snow cover to attract more tourists during the holiday season.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate precipitation in several places in the higher and middling hills on New Year's Day and isolated areas in these regions on Friday (January 2). Rain and snowfall in isolated areas was also forecast for January 5 and 6.

However, snow eluded the thousands who thronged tourist hotspots of Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kasauli and Dalhousie.

The sky remained overcast in Shimla and icy winds lashed the town causing a sharp fall in mercury.

Maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches across the state, with Solan recording the highest day temperature at 19.5 degrees Celsius, a drop of seven degrees since yesterday.

Yet, the spirits remained high, with the popular hill stations decked up in bright lights as tourists revelled in the vibrant carnivals hosted at multiple locations.

In order to provide facilities and entertain the tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh, to enjoy its natural beauty and festive spirit, winter carnivals were organised at Shimla and Dharamshala, besides small carnivals at several other places, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Talking to the media persons here on Wednesday evening, he hoped that the state became addiction-free and self-reliant in 2026.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed the driest December in 2025 with 99 per cent deficit rains and all twelve districts barring Lahaul and Spiti district which received 99 percent deficit rains, the deficit was 100 per cent. PTI BPL ARB ARB