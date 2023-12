Hamirpur (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) The Hamirpur Police have arrested proclaimed offender Saherajuddin from Gulshannagar in Jammu, they said on Friday.

Saherajuddin, a resident of Doda district's Gundakhara village, was wanted in a theft case registered against him under section 380 of the IPC at the Sadar Hamirpur Police Station in January, 2016.

He was declared proclaimed offender by a local court on November 23 this year, said Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma.