Himachal Police bars personnel from posting non-official content on social media in uniform

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has barred its personnel from posting non-official content like reels and videos and photos on social media platforms while in their uniform, according to new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the force.

Police personnel have also been prohibited from making any comments on government policies, decisions as well as directions from the Police Headquarters. They will also not be allowed to share information related to policing, investigation status, crime-related content, identity of accused or victims and videos of duty locations on their social media handles, it said.

The SOP stated that only authorised officers and employees will be allowed to post on social media that too on departmental social media handles.

These official posts will include press notes, public awareness campaigns and official information regarding law and order.

According to the SOPs, no police personnel will be allowed to upload reels, videos, photos, stories, or posts for entertainment, self promotion, or sharing any religious, social, political or personal views.

The SOP further stated that violation of these orders will lead to a departmental inquiry, suspension, withholding of increments, demotion and even dismissal from service.

Beside this, criminal proceedings could also be initiated against the violator if any criminal elements in their posts are found, it added.

DGP Ashok Tiwari said, "These SOPs have been issued to maintain the dignity, discipline, and institutional decorum of the police uniform, to safeguard the public image of the police department, to maintain public trust and to prevent the misuse of social media." PTI COR NB