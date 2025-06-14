Himachal Police busts prostitution racket operating at a hotel in Una, 2 held

Una (HP), June 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in a hotel here and arrested two persons operating it, officials said on Saturday.

A police team received a tip-off that the receptionist of the hotel near Peer Nigahe religious shrine uses the rooms brothels and pushes girls into prostitution by luring them with money, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Yadav said.

He said a case was registered under relevant sections against two people -- the receptionist Dina Nath and Ravi Kumar and arrested them on Friday night.

The officer said that seven girl were rescued and further investigation is in progress. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ